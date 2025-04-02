Community rocked by closure announcement of Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital

An Allegheny County hospital is closing down and local leaders find themselves scrambling to figure out if anything can be done to stop it from happening.

Heritage Valley Kennedy Hospital is closing, and when we asked to speak with President and CEO Norman Mitry, he responded via email with a press release.

Allegheny County Council President Pat Catena represents the area and said he is planning to write a letter to the CEO expressing his concerns.

Meanwhile, Margie Speth works at Encompass Health Rehab Hospital and said that it's sad for the whole community.

"You no longer have CT scans, they are only doing bloodwork, your pharmacy is not open anymore, your primary car medical doctor is moving out of the medical office buildings," she said.

It's a major blow to the community with the hospital shutting down on June 30. Where Speth works provides rehabilitation for stroke patients, and more, where they have a 12-bed unit, but she said she saw this coming.

Employees got the news in an email from CEO and President Norman Mitry. He cited that they've seen fewer patients and insurance reimbursements.

The closure will affect the emergency department, behavioral health, and outpatient surgery.

For those in the region, they'll now have to go to the hospital in Sewickley or Beaver, but some services, such as a walk-in clinic, X-rays, and physical rehabilitation, will be offered at the medical office building next door.

Those who live in the area aren't surprised.

"They shut it down, almost all of the services in the hospital over a year ago when Heritage Valley took it over," said Frank McQuillan of McKees Rocks. "Actually, it was acting more like a MedExpress, if anything serious was happening, they sent you to AHN."

"It's sad," added Dave Nelson of Moon Township. "This hospital has been part of this community for generations. I've been treated there a number of times."

County Council President Catena called the closure shocking and devastating to the community.

"Shutting down an ER when you have, in the middle of all those communities, Kennedy, McKees Rocks, Robinson, all of those communities use that ER, and they are going to be asked to go eight miles away to Heritage Valley Sewickley," he said. "When you have an emergency, those minutes are precious."

Following the closure, the employees will be offered severance packages or other jobs at Heritage Valley facilities.