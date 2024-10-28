Hempfield Township leaders mulling first tax increase in 34 years to help fund fire departments

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been 34 years since Hempfield Township increased its taxes, and now the township says it may have to for a public safety reason.

On Monday at 7 p.m., the Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet and take a preliminary vote on whether to add a 3-millage dedicated fire tax to the operating budget for 2025.

"The 3-mill tax is ultimately on the assessed value of each property," Hempfield Township Manager Aaron Siko said. "On the average assessed value, which is about $22,000, it's about an $80 increase to each property owner's tax bill."

One millage generates $534,000 in tax revenue for the township, so 3 mills would generate roughly $1.6 million.

The projected budget for the Hempfield Fire Department for 2025 is just over $2 million, with this new proposed tax generating about $1.6 million. The other $400,000 would come from the general fund for the township.

The tax would help support things like fuel, tires, equipment and training. It would also help pay for part-time fire staffing during the daytime at the 11 fire stations in the township that cover over 70 square miles.

Still, Hempfield is not known for raising taxes, and the township is aware some folks may not be in favor of paying more.

"There is sentiment both ways," Siko said. "It is certainly an impact to the resistance and to our businesses. And what we want to be mindful of is, we know that inflation is affecting our residences and our businesses. It is also affecting the township and the township's operations. What we could do before with our dollars, they just don't go as far as today."