Man dead after crashing head on into tree in Hempfield Township

A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Westmoreland County on Saturday evening.

According to the Wetmoreland County Coroner, Tim Carson, a man was driving his pickup truck on North Greengate Road just before 6 p.m. on Saturday evening when the truck left the road and slammed head-on into a tree.

First responders arrived on the scene, and the driver was taken to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital by ambulance, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

He was identified as 68-year-old Kenneth Altman of Hempfield Township.

Also, according to the coroner's office, Altman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the airbags did deploy.

The coroner officially ruled the cause and manner of death as a motor vehicle fatality, and the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.