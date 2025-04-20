Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after crashing head on into tree in Hempfield Township

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One dead in head-on crash in Hempfield Township
One dead in head-on crash in Hempfield Township 00:21

A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Westmoreland County on Saturday evening. 

According to the Wetmoreland County Coroner, Tim Carson, a man was driving his pickup truck on North Greengate Road just before 6 p.m. on Saturday evening when the truck left the road and slammed head-on into a tree. 

First responders arrived on the scene, and the driver was taken to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital by ambulance, where a doctor pronounced him dead. 

He was identified as 68-year-old Kenneth Altman of Hempfield Township. 

Also, according to the coroner's office, Altman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the airbags did deploy. 

The coroner officially ruled the cause and manner of death as a motor vehicle fatality, and the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.