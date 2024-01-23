2 Westmoreland County school districts looking for new superintendents

2 local school districts looking for new superintendents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two school districts in Westmoreland County will soon be looking for new superintendents.

Dr. Tammy Wolicki of the Hempfield Area School District is officially retiring after a leave of absence. On Monday night, the school board accepted her resignation.

According to the school district's website, Wolicki joined the district in 1992 when she was hired as an elementary teacher. She left the Hempfield Area School District in 2005 to become a middle school principal and director of curriculum for grades K-12 in the Greensburg Salem School District. She then spent time working in the Fox Chapel Area School District before returning to the Hempfield Area School District in 2014.

Also, Norwin School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Taylor told board members that he is leaving when his contract expires at the end of the school year. He was hired by the district in 2019 as superintendent, according to the school district's website.

Before coming to Norwin, he worked in multiple school districts, including the Fort Chery School District and the North Hills School District. He has worked in education since 1994.

"Dr. Taylor's passion for innovative programs and creativity supports our mission to provide a positive, learner-centered environment that supports the growth of all students," school board president Matt Thomas said in a statement to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We are stronger because of his steadfast dedication to kids and learning. We wish Dr. Taylor all the best in his future endeavors."