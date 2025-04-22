Hempfield Area school board approves changes to start, dismissal times for students

The Hempfield Area School District board has approved changes to start and dismissal times for students.

The board unanimously approved the changes during Monday night's meeting, but not everyone thinks the changes are a good idea.

The goal of the change is to make the school day more efficient and adapt to having fewer bus drivers by streamlining how and when students get to and from school.

The time changes aren't significant, but middle schoolers will feel the biggest difference.

Their day will start an hour earlier than it currently does, so instead of 8:30 a.m., they'll be starting at 7:30 a.m., but the silver living is that they'll also get to leave school almost an hour earlier.

Hempfield's youngest students could benefit from the changes the most as their start time is being bumped up by 30 minutes, but they'll be getting home earlier, which was a major factor in approving the change.

According to the Tribune-Review, district superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman explained that right now, some kids aren't getting home until after 5 p.m.

Like many other districts across the region and beyond, the bus driver shortage at Hempfield also played a heavy hand in approving the new schedule plan.

With these adjustments, Holtzman says the district will go from having three bus runs down to two.

Before the board made if official, some parents KDKA spoke to last week called it a win-win situation.

However, not every parent is thrilled, as the Tribune-Review reports that one parent spoke out against the change, saying that their middle school student will have to wake up at 5:45 a.m. to catch a bus that he'll have to be on for almost an hour before getting to school.

Other parents voiced concerns about the overall disruption to their child's routine and how the new schedule will impact extracurriculars.

Holtzman says the decisions the district makes are in the best interest of the greater good.