Hempfield Area School District considers tweaking school start times

Students of the Hempfield Area School District may need to adjust to new start and end times for the school day next academic year.

A lot of the parents KDKA-TV spoke with are looking forward to it.

"It's going to be a good thing for me as a mom," Jamie Bailey said.

High schoolers won't see a big difference, with school potentially starting 10 minutes later and ending 15 minutes earlier. For one sophomore, every minute counts.

"I hate waking up so early," a high school student said. "Then we get to leave an extra 15 minutes earlier. So, it seems great."

High schoolers and middle schoolers would start at 7:30 a.m. and end at the same time, 2:30 p.m.

For Bailey, it makes life a lot easier.

"I have a ninth grader, 10th grader and seventh grader," Bailey said. "The middle schooler would now leave at the same time, and that helps me start work earlier."

For the elementary schools, class would start at 8:30 a.m., instead of 9 a.m., and dismiss 20 minutes earlier.

Denise Lavelle's grandchildren are in kindergarten and fourth grade.

"We do think it'll help with the bus situation," Lavelle said. "Everybody won't be so crammed up."

According to the school district, the proposed schedule will allow buses to operate at a fuller capacity and reduce the number of buses for high schoolers, allowing more buses to serve elementary students.

The school board is expected to vote on the proposed schedule on April 2.