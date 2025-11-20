Heinz History Center opens new welcome center with help from VisitPittsburgh

The Heinz History Center celebrated its new partnership with VisitPittsburgh on Thursday by opening a new welcome center on the first floor of its building in the Strip District.

It's a new dedicated space near the main entrance of the History Center, which was recognized by USA Today as the No. 1 history museum in America in its annual Readers' Choice Awards.

In the new center are flyers, graphics and other informational media about Pittsburgh for visitors to the city. There's also an interactive board that stands more than 5 feet tall, showcasing attractions from all over Pennsylvania, and also allowing users to take a selfie to commemorate visiting the center, which has become a very cost-friendly option for city residents and tourists.

"It's not only for the people that we want to come to Pittsburgh that puts us on the world's stage, but also for our residents to celebrate the heritage of our city, to celebrate what makes Pittsburgh such a great place to live," said Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Corey O'Connor, one of several local leaders on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

"We want you to believe in our city and see what our culture is, what art we have here and other types of events that we already celebrate in Pittsburgh."

While 21 million people visit Pittsburgh annually – prompting National Geographic to name Pittsburgh as one of its best cities of the world to visit in 2026 – O'Connor said drawing more local people to the History Center and similar attractions creates more economic opportunity for the region.

"I think bringing our residents Downtown again is a great thing," he said. "It creates a new vibrancy. It creates an energy back Downtown, especially in the Strip District. That's already happening. But I think having centers like this are key."

It's also a very affordable option for Allegheny County residents. Library cardholders can get free or discounted admission to attractions across the city through the RAD Pass program, and children age 17 and under are admitted to the History Center for free.

"What's great is that the Heinz History Center has free options for kids," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. "This is an amazing place to really go take a deep dive into where our region has been, who was a part of making Pittsburgh what it is today and really get a sense of what we can learn from the past and apply to the future."

"I see moms coming in with strollers and kids," Andy Masich, president/CEO of the History Center. "Those kids know exactly where to go. They go to our Kidsburgh and Discovery Place, and they're here three and four times a week."

Masich said the Heinz History Center sees an average of 350,000 visitors per year, but with the addition of the welcome center and other new offerings, officials expect that number to grow to about 500,000.

"The Heinz History Center itself is a true icon when it comes to Pittsburgh," said Jerad Bachar, president/CEO of VisitPittsburgh. "It's a unique place to visit over and over again. If you come one time, there's always going to be opportunities to come back and explore more parts of this massive museum."