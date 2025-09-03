Allegheny Regional Asset District announces expansion of RAD Pass program

If you want to enjoy the many arts and cultural opportunities in the region for free, the Allegheny Regional Asset District says it's dramatically expanded its RAD Pass program.

The RAD Pass has been around for a while, but officials say they're going to expand it so you can see a lot more things.

Allegheny County Regional Asset District started its RAD program in 2002. It allowed county residents to get into places like the museum and zoo for free. The dates and times were limited, but not anymore.

"We are so blessed to have so many world-class institutions here in Pittsburgh," said Heinz History Center's Andy Masich.

With the new expansion, however, you need to have one crucial identifier before you can get the pass: an Allegheny County library card.

"RAD is no longer just about a day or season. It's about 365 days of fun," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Once you have your library card, go to the RAD Pass website.

"People who go onto RAD pass and they sign in with their library card and pin, they'll actually see a calendar of when dates are available, so if it's a museum, or it's the zoo, or if it's the aviary, there are a lot of dates open. If it's a symphony opera or ballet, it's obviously the show dates," said James Santelli, RAD communications manager.

That's just a partial list. More than 22 other cultural events and venues are accessible with the RAD pass, plus additional offerings.

"If you think about a place like Contemporary Craft or Pittsburgh Glass Center, where there's classes and you can learn crafts and things like that, that were never on RAD Pass before," Santelli explained.

According to officials, more events and venues are always being added to the list.

"If you don't see what you want today, check back next week; it will probably be there," Santelli said.

For more information on obtaining a library card, click here.

To learn more about the RAD Pass, click here.