Heavy rains threaten crops across Pittsburgh-area farms

Farmers in western Pennsylvania are concerned that repeated rainfall and the flooding it leads to could have a significant impact on the amount of crops they can grow this year.

At Yarnick's Farm in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, a field of sweet corn was unrecognizable on Wednesday, with the field completely underwater.

"I was shocked," said farm owner Dan Yarnick. "These fields were like a lake; everything was underwater."

He's had trouble coming to terms with the 40 acres of his 250-acre farm that have flooded.

"It's very depressing because you put your heart and soul into this business, plus every damn dime you can get," Yarnick said.

Produce from the farm ends up at Pittsburgh-area grocery stores and restaurants like Eat'n Park. The farm has been around since the early 1980s and has been profitable until the past two years. Since then, they have lost $200,000 due to what Varnick said is inflation.

By Thursday evening, much of the water had dried up, but not all. A pool of water still sat above part of a cornfield, which meant it was a loss. Yarnick says they should still be able to salvage a lot.

"Maybe some will recover. The corn might stand up," Yarnick said. "The peppers, this little pepper field, I had no room. I stuck them in early. They don't like wet feet. They'll get disease, and they won't produce."

He said this has been the worst year for flooding in many years, with hit after hit, impacting him and many other fams. He explained there's a potential ripple effect.

"Could there be shortages, you know? It could be price hikes," Yarnick said. "But it's definitely gonna hurt."

Other farms rely on the Yarnicks to grow corn early in the season so they can sell it in their respective markets. Yarnick is not sure if that will be possible, saying he has to prioritize his market.

KDKA-TV also spoke with the owners of a smaller farm outside Slippery Rock in Butler County. Crighton Family Farm has fought flooding and extremely muddy fields.

The owners said the combination has stopped them from planting. In their time farming, it's the first time that's ever happened this late in the year, and for the first time, they have even been worried they may not be able to plant at all.

"It's going to be rough. It's so consistent," Yarnick said, referring to the rain. "It needs to quit. We need some sunshine. We all need it, and the crops need it."

Yarnick needs it, too.

"I've been very depressed, to be honest with you, kind of grouchy," Yarnick said. "You know, it's just, it's hard."

He openly wonders what the future holds for his farm. He wants to be able to hand the reins to his son, but is not sure if it is possible.

"We can only take so many hits," Yarnick said.