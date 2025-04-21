Here's how you can help name the U.S. Steel eaglet

Bird watchers waiting for eggs in U.S. Steel bald eagle nest to hatch

The eaglet in the U.S. Steel nest is getting bigger, which means it's time for a name.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center is holding a fundraiser where eagle fans can pay to vote for a name for USS 8. Voting ends on April 30, and the winner will be announced the next day.

Names on the ballot include nods to the number eight, like Ocho and Hachi, since this eaglet is the eighth one to hatch at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. Steel and Infinity are on the list, as well as Starsky and Ikuzo.

Proceeds will go to the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County, which cared for a U.S. Steel fledgling that fell out of the nest in 2022, damaging her flight and tail feathers. After three months in treatment, the young eagle, named Rosie, was successfully released.

Last year's eaglet, USS 7, was named Lucky. Seven was a bit of a lucky number for the eaglet. Born on April 7, she was the seventh eaglet to hatch at the nest. It took Lucky 77 days to fledge, and $7,000 was raised in a contest to pick her name.

Irvin and Stella laid three eggs this year, but only one hatched on March 27. While it's the sixth season at the nest for Irvin, Stella replaced Claire, who left the nest late last year. The nest was built in 2019, and a wildlife camera has been livestreaming the family since 2021.