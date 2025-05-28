Pittsburgh-area eighth grader makes it to Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals

A Pittsburgh-area eighth grader made it to the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Hampton Middle School student Jane Ross was one of 57 spellers who advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday. The 14-year-old was eliminated in the seventh round, mispelling "pensile." She finished tied in 41st place.

This is the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee. Only nine spellers participated in the first competition in 1925. This year's bee started with over 200 spellers from all 50 states, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense schools in Europe. Spellers are also representing the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Kuwait and Nigeria.

Spellers move through the preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. The semifinals will air Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. The finals will air Thursday night.

The winner will get a $50,000 cash prize from the Scripps National Spelling Bee, among other prizes.

Journey to the National Spelling Bee

Jane Ross spelled "cacaxte" to win the 75th annual Western Pennsylvania Spelling Bee in March.

Every year, students in grades first through eighth compete in spelling bees at their schools, with each champion advancing to the regional qualifier bee. This year, 81 local students participated in the regional qualifier, and 15 finalists faced off, with Ross taking first place.

Ross also won the regional bee in 2022 as a fifth grader, placed third in 2023 and was last year's runner-up.