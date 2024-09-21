Watch CBS News
"Falling Together" a Hallmark Channel love story based in Pittsburgh premieres tonight

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new Hallmark movie set right here in Pittsburgh is shining a light on something that touches so many lives. 

It will highlight Alzheimer's Disease in more ways than one. 

"Falling Together" is a love story where Natalie, played by Ashley Willams, falls for her building superintendent and they volunteer with the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. 

Williams told Pittsburgh Today Live that she was inspired by how helpful the Alzheimer's Association was to her family when caring for her mother who was battling Alzheimer's. 

"We had a long journey as a family taking care of her," she told PTL's Mikey Hood. "One of the ways we were able to make it through that really complicated time was the Alzheimer's Association. They provided us with incredible resources that connected us with parts of our community, therapists, and support groups." 

Falling Together will air Saturday night at 8 p.m. on World Alzheimer's Day on the Hallmark Channel. 

You can see more about the movie on the Hallmark website right here

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

