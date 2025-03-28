After the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Pittsburgh, advocates continue pushing for more gun safety

Gun safety advocates call for changes after shooting of 17-year-old

In Pennsylvania, for some firearms, it's the age of 18, but for most, it's 21, so it raises the question of how anyone underage is so easily able to get these guns. Well, if you ask certain organizations, they say it's a lot easier than you think.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for teens and children in America.

Just yesterday, a 17-year-old boy in Knoxville was shot by a friend as they were playing with guns, and a witness said they were talking about whether there was a bullet in one of the guns when a shot rang out.

"Whatever our youth is going through is happening every day, and our way of processing that trauma or those hardships, if you add firearms that are accessible, it can have life-threatening, life-altering changes," said SWPA Coordinator Beth Foringer.

But how do kids get these guns?

"A straw purchase is when someone is able to purchase it from someone who was legally able to buy that gun," said Foringer.

But that's not the only way. In many cases, kids are getting firearms from their own homes or friends, often stolen from an unsecured place.

Officials say the issue isn't just access – it's also environment and impulsivity. That's where community programs like Abiding Missions step in.

"Theft, violence, or things like that, if they have positive relationships to turn to, process stuff that's hard in their lives… check in with somebody who loves you and cares about you," said Executive Director of Abiding Missions Jordan Schoeberger.

While there's no single solution to stopping the increased gun violence among children, there are ways to prevent it.

"It could be gun locks... we have gun locks here on site if anybody needs those because we know keeping your family safe is important," said Schoeberger.

Ceasefire PA is also working on legislation aimed at keeping firearms out of children's hands. One proposed measure is preventative equipment.

"Something as simple as a cable gun lock on a firearm could be sufficient in making sure that a toddler didn't have access to a firearm," said Foringer

While there are no laws on how to properly store your gun, it is recommended to make sure you have a spot in your house that only you can get into, so no other hands can get to it.