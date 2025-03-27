Watch CBS News
Crime

17-year-old boy shot to death inside home in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. 

Pittsburgh police said they found a teenager with a gunshot wound inside a house on Rochelle Street after they were dispatched to the scene following a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call around 1 p.m. on Thursday. 

Officers rendered life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by medics a short time later, police said. His identity hasn't been released. 

A person of interest has been detained for questioning, and police say there's no ongoing threat to the public. 

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.