17-year-old boy shot to death inside home in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said they found a teenager with a gunshot wound inside a house on Rochelle Street after they were dispatched to the scene following a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers rendered life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by medics a short time later, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

A person of interest has been detained for questioning, and police say there's no ongoing threat to the public.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.