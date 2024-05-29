Grilled Brats for grilling season | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's grilling season and Rania Harris has a treat for us. In fact, she had to make the skillet so hot for this one, it set off the smoke detectors in her house!

Grilled Brats

6 bratwurst sausages

1 large onion

1 bell pepper

16 ounce beer

Hoagie rolls

Whole-grain mustard

Sweet relish

Directions:

Place a 12" cast-iron skillet on grill and heat to high. Meanwhile, grill brats until charred on both sides, about 6 minutes total.

Once the skillet is hot, add onions, bell peppers, beer, and charred brats and cover the skillet with lid. Cook undisturbed until onions and peppers are caramelized and beer is reduced, 20 minutes.

Serve brats in hoagie rolls topped with onions, bell peppers, mustard, and relish.

Serves: 6