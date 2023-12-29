Greensburg Salem School District vows to keep students safe after 2 teachers charged with child endangerment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Greensburg Salem School District is upset after disturbing allegations came to light against a special education teacher and a teacher's assistant.

The two women, Brooke Stanko and Teri Kepchia, worked as a team in a special education classroom in the Greensburg Salem School District. They're accused of using disciplinary tactics that were not allowed.

The two walked out of a magistrate court on Friday after surrendering to multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children.

Stanko, the teacher, and Kepchia, the assistant, are accused of using unauthorized disciplinary methods on three students at Nicely Elementary School.

"We have adults in a classroom that should have done better," Greensburg Police Detective Sergeant Justin Scalzo said.

He said the two women sprayed mixtures of lemon juice and soapy water in the face and mouth of an 8-year-old boy to stop him from spitting. His parents said he is autistic and nonverbal.

Stanko and Kepchia are also accused of using soundproof mats to restrain the 8-year-old and two of his classmates, ages 7 and 6.

"When one of the children would be acting up, they would take the child, place them inside of the sounding mat and the best way I could describe is rolling them up tight in it like a burrito and restraining them and restricting their freedom of movement," Scalzo said.

The incidents allegedly happened multiple times between Sept. 1 and Oct. 26. Police were tipped off to the alleged abuse by a mandated reporter from a neighboring elementary school.

The 8-year-old boy's parents told KDKA-TV on Thursday that the cruelty he endured is traumatizing.

"It's just outrageous," said Ernest Bevilacqua, the 8-year-old boy's father. "I don't understand how they don't have any kind of process how to weed these kind of people out?"

Greensburg Salem Superintendent Kenneth Bissell said it's extremely disheartening and the district is working with parents to make sure children feel safe in the classroom.

"No child can learn if they don't feel a sense of security," he said. "So, trust is very important, and making sure that people are doing the right things is extremely important.

"We all want to do better, and we will do better."

The superintendent said the district officially hired Stanko in 2022 and Kepchia in 2009. He added that no complaints were made about the two women before.

The investigation is ongoing, and police couldn't say whether more people would be charged in connection with these incidents.