Two Greensburg Salem teachers facing charges, accused of inappropriately restraining students

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG, PA (KDKA) - Two teachers from Greensburg Salem school district are now facing charges for alleged inappropriate restraining methods of students in their care. 

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office said in a press release on Thursday afternoon that an investigation by Greensburg police led to the arrest of Brooke Stanko and Teri Kepchia. 

Both worked at Nicely Elementary School in the Greensburg Salem school district. The incidents took place between Sept. 1, 2023, and Oct. 26, 2023. 

Stanko and Kepchia are facing charges of endangering welfare of children, simple assault, failure to report or refer and false imprisonment of a minor. 

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 3:04 PM EST

