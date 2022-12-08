Watch CBS News
Greensburg man wanted after moving out and leaving dog to die, police say

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man wanted on animal cruelty charges.

Greensburg police say Timothy Steinman of Greensburg is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Investigators say Steinman moved out of his home on White Street and left his dog in the basement to die.

Police say a veterinarian performed a necropsy and confirmed that the dog died due to starvation.

Steinman is wanted on aggravated cruelty to animals-torture, aggravated cruelty to animals-causing SBI or death, and cruelty to animals.

The Greensburg police can be reached at 724-834-3800.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 10:16 PM

