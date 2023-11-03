Police: Pittsburgh-area man loses $19K in cash to scammer posing as family member in need of bail money

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from Greensburg lost $19,000 in cash to scammers who called and pretended to be a family member in jail, police said.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 80-year-old man got a call around 8 p.m. Thursday from someone claiming to be a family member in jail. The person said an attorney would be calling soon to set up bail relief.

"The attorney" called and asked for $19,000 in cash, saying a courier service would come to the victim's house and pick up the money.

Police said a man driving a gray four-door cross-style vehicle came to the house, picked up the cash, then drove off towards Youngwood.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

FBI warns of grandparent fraud scheme using couriers

The FBI says a grandparent fraud scheme is where scammers target elderly victims and arrange for couriers to pick up bail money in person or at the victim's house.

The criminals will call and pretend to be a grandchild or another family member in distress who has been arrested and needs bail money. They may also pretend to be a representative of the detained family member, like an attorney or bail bondsman. They'll then send couriers to get the money.

The FBI says to protect yourself, be careful about what you post online because scammers can use those details to target you. Be suspicious of calls that require immediate action and be careful with caller IDs that look familiar, because scammers may use technology to disguise the number they're calling from, called "spoofing."

Contact the family members allegedly involved directly for confirmation, and never give personally identifiable information or money to anyone you've only ever talked to by phone or online.