Great Backyard Bird Count gets underway in western Pennsylvania

Residents across western Pennsylvania held binoculars and notebooks over the weekend as many participated in the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania's Great Backyard Bird Count.

From robins to blue jays, bird enthusiasts took part in a global effort to collect data and create a real-time snapshot of bird populations around the world.

"The biggest part of it is to collect information that scientists can use to determine how birds are doing," according to a representative with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. "It's a really fantastic opportunity to be able to look at bird trends, bird health, and what their populations are in western Pennsylvania and across the world."

If you would like to participate, you still can from your own backyard. All you need to do is watch your birds on a feeder for as little as 15 minutes while using the Merlin or eBird apps to report what you see.