TSA union leader in Pittsburgh explains impact of potential government shutdown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Only federal employees who are deemed essential would be allowed to work during a government shutdown, and that means many Transportation Security Administration workers would go without paychecks during one of the busiest times of the year at airports.

Right now, all TSA employees want for Christmas is a funded government. The frontline workers who keep travelers safe are keeping their fingers crossed that Congress passes a plan before the midnight deadline.

"Over the last 20 years that I've been employed with TSA, anytime there's a threat of a shutdown or there is a shutdown, you're talking about people with families that aren't getting a paycheck," said Michael Mobily, president of AFGE Local 332 at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A TSA spokesperson told KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay that 59,000 of the TSA's 62,000-plus employees are considered essential and would still be working but not getting paid in the event of a government shutdown.

"You either have to put gas in your car or feed your family. And which one do you choose?" said Mobily.

Mobily remembers how hard the five-week government shutdown right before Christmas of 2018 was. Many TSA workers called out sick.

"It was two and a half checks, I believe. So, it was like four and a half weeks. That was the last one. So, that one wasn't awesome," he said.

A TSA spokesperson told KDKA, "While our personnel have prepared to handle high volumes of travelers and ensure the security of our transportation systems, an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports."'

"I'd be very thankful that they finally came to an agreement, and you know, we're the ones the most affected. Congress doesn't stop getting paid. All the higher-ups don't stop getting paid. It's the workers that are affected," Mobily said.

The TSA expects to screen 40 million people through Jan. 2, 2025.

Mobily said travelers should be ready just in case delays take off. He said people should make sure to arrive at the airport at least three hours early and pack as lightly as possible.

"We have long lines now. But then you tack on the holiday season, and they get longer. And when you have people that can't come to work, you're going to see a real problem. And it's unfortunate. And we have a lot of young people, even myself, living paycheck to paycheck. And if I can't afford that, it's tough," Mobily said.

According to the TSA, the first missed paycheck for their workforce would be two weeks now, Jan. 6, if there's no funding deal before that date.