Pittsburgh-area woman in limbo as government shutdown impacts benefits and services

As the government shutdown drags on, the impact isn't measured in policy but in the millions impacted.

Friday marks Day 24 with no deal, making it the second-longest-running shutdown in history. The Senate adjourned on Thursday and won't return until Monday afternoon, meaning the impasse will likely stretch into next week.

"My back is against the wall. What do I do?" said Terri McClary.

She has diabetes and is on a fixed income. McClary depends on the $298 she receives every month for food, along with other assistance programs.

Due to the shutdown, Pennsylvania Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will not receive the benefits slated to be paid in November. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said as of Oct. 16, SNAP benefits will not be paid until the shutdown ends and funds are released to the state.

"Thinking about this just makes me like, what am I going to do? It's either eat or have heat. Either eat or be in the dark," McClary said. "There's a lot that comes with this, with these SNAP benefits being frozen."

She's just one of millions caught in the middle of Washington's shutdown. For her, the freeze isn't political, it's personal.

"What are we going to do? Like I said, my health depends on this," McClary said.

"Do you feel like lawmakers are failing their constituents in Washington and right here at home?" KDKA's Mamie Bah asked McClary.

"Yes, I do," she said.

"I think they just need to go in there and do the job," she added.

It's a plea from one woman shared by many, hoping lawmakers act fast.