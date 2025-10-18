Pennsylvania SNAP benefits halted due to government shutdown

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, Pennsylvania SNAP recipients will not receive benefits that were slated to be paid in November.

In a post on the state's official website, the Department of Human Services notes that as of Oct. 16, SNAP benefits will not be paid until the federal government shutdown ends and funds are released to the state.

SNAP recipients will be properly notified when payments can resume and when future payments can be expected.

If recipients need immediate food assistance, they are urged to call 211 or visit the Feeding Pennsylvania website or the PA Navigate website.

The Department of Human Services is also reminding residents that they are still responsible for completing renewals and reporting any changes to their income, contact information, or the people living in their home during the government shutdown.

More SNAP changes beginning Nov. 1

A congressional bill passed in July 2025 will result in further changes to SNAP benefits as of Nov. 1, 2025. Those receiving benefits will need to report their work, schooling, or volunteer participation to the Department of Human Services.

Beginning Nov. 1, to keep or become eligible for SNAP benefits, certain people will have to meet SNAP work requirements that include working, volunteering, or participating in an education or training program for at least 20 hours a week (or 80 hours each month) and report that they are meeting these work requirements.

If SNAP recipients are not meeting this requirement, they will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits for a three-year period.

The expanded work requirements will apply to you if you are between 18 and 64 years old, do not have a dependent child under 14 years old, and are considered physically and mentally able to work.

In addition, being a veteran or current, or former foster youth between the ages of 18 and 24 will no longer be an exemption. Some people may still be exempt from these requirements if they meet a different exemption.