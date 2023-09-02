Gov. Shapiro announces end to state funding for anti-abortion counseling centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Josh Shapiro is ending a decades-long contract with an anti-abortion program.

The governor says the state will no longer send funds to Real Alternatives.

The organization distributes state and federal subsidies to anti-abortion counseling centers, also known as crisis pregnancy centers. Last year, state lawmakers sent $7 million to Real Alternatives, which funded more than 70 centers around the state.

Gov. Shapiro says the money will instead be sent to other women's health providers, but Republican lawmakers say that will have to be part of ongoing budget negotiations.