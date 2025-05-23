Watch CBS News
Casting company looking for struggling Pittsburgh-area restaurants for new Gordon Ramsay TV show

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
A new TV series featuring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is looking for struggling restaurants from the Pittsburgh area to be featured on the show. 

According to a a flyer shared by JS Casting, the unnamed show, said to be coming to a major TV network is on the hunt for struggling restaurants in or within 45 miles of Pittsburgh, Detroit, or Cleveland. 

The casting call asks the question "Are you ready to be rescued?" and presents the categories of menu, management, and service for restaurants who may be having challenges in those areas.

gordon-flyer.jpg
A flyer shared by JS Casting details the need for struggling restaurants in the Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Cleveland areas for an upcoming show that has yet to be named. JS Casting

"Gordon Ramsay could change your life!" the flyer says. 

Interested restaurants can apply online to be featured on the show. 

Ramsay, an extremely popular chef on TV has had numerous programs including Next Level Chef, Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, and Masterchef.

