Ginger Gonzaga discusses new episode of "True Lies"

NEW YORK - "True Lies" is the newest primetime drama on CBS.

Housewife Helen Tasker discovers her husband Harry is living a double life as an international spy, and she gets swept up into his world.

Star Ginger Gonzaga spoke with CBS New York's Cindy Hsu.

"It's a cardio workout," Gonzaga joked. "An hour's worth action-drama-comedy... it's really fun, it's really silly, it's fun to be spies, and it's fun to have a lot of comedy in these high-stakes situations."

In this episode, Helen tags along for her first spy mission. Along the way, they run into an ex-boyfriend of Helen's, and she finds out that her spy husband has a spy wife as part of his cover.

"It was kind of my hidden agenda: I'm going to make this as funny as I can," Gonzaga said. "I love improvising and adding as much as I can comedically."

Tonight's episode airs at 10PM / 9PM Central on CBS and Paramount +.