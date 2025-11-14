Giant anteater baby born at Keystone Safari

There's a new little giant anteater at Keystone Safari in Mercer County.

The zoo in Grove City announced the birth of a giant anteater to first-time parents Helga and Hugo. They welcomed their pup into the world on Oct. 19.

Keystone Safari said the baby's sex is still undetermined because the keeper and vets are giving Helga and her newborn lots of quiet bonding time.

"Helga was hand-reared right here at Keystone Safari, so seeing her thrive as a first-time mom is truly special for our team!" Keystone Safari wrote on Facebook.

There's a new little giant anteater at Keystone Safari in Grove City. (Photo: Keystone Safari/Facebook)

Baby giant anteaters cling to their mother's back for about a year as they grow and learn to explore their surroundings, the zoo said.

Giant anteaters are the largest of the four anteater species, growing up to 8 feet long, according to the National Zoo. They have a 2-foot-long tongue, and while they can't hear or see well, they have a highly developed sense of smell. Their conservation status is listed as vulnerable. It's unknown how long they can live in the wild, but they can live up to 26 years in human care.

It's the latest new arrival at Keystone Safari. A giraffe named Savannah was born at the end of August to parents Levi and Blue Jeans.

Keystone Safari, which is off I-79, offers walk-thru and drive-thru experiences. While guests won't be able to see the giant anteater baby yet, they can still see animals like lions, tigers, zebras, mandrills and lemurs.