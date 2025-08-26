Baby giraffe born at Keystone Safari in Grove City

A baby giraffe was born at Keystone Safari in Grove City.

The 144-acre animal and adventure park said the female giraffe calf was delivered Friday morning to proud parents Levi and Blue Jeans. Weighing 154 pounds and nearly 6 feet tall, she made a big entrance.

Keystone Safari said this is the fourth calf for their resident giraffes, who were raised at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park in New Castle before coming to Grove City in 2018. Levi and Blue Jeans are also parents to Calvin, Timber and Keyari.

(Photo: Keystone Safari)

The park is holding a naming contest for the new arrival. Guests who pay for park admission will be given an entry into the naming contest held at the giraffe barn. The contest will run through Labor Day, and the winner will receive two season passes to the park.

Guests can visit the baby in the giraffe barn, but visitors are asked to speak softly. The barn may close for 15 to 30 minutes to allow quiet time for nursing and rest, the park says. Guests will still be able to see the giraffes through observation windows, and mom and baby will have the choice to retreat to a private back area if needed.

Keystone Safari, which is off I-79, offers walk-thru and drive-thru experiences. They have animals like lions, tigers, zebras, mandrills and lemurs.