Furry Tails: Clyde and Lil Girl are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Clyde

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)





Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Clyde is a young pup who is looking for family who is ready to give him all of the love he deserves! He may not have had the best start to his young life, having been rescued by our Humane Officers from a neglectful situation, but he is the sweetest boy. He can go home with a family of all ages and wouldn't mind having feline siblings, too. Clyde is open to living with other dogs as long as he gets the chance to meet them first.

If Clyde sounds like your perfect match, come and meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Clyde, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lil Girl

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)





Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lil' Girl was abandoned at the shelter in a tote with many other cats. As of 11/2021, she is approx. 7-years-old.

Lil' Girl has always been with other cats and gets along well with them. She also lived in a home with a dog. She is a quiet, shy and would do best in a home without small children.

Needs a very understanding, quiet, home where she can learn to trust you, feel comfortable in her surroundings, another cat for company.

To find out more about how to adopt Lil' Girl, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here for more on some of the puppies at the shelter!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.