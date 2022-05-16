Watch CBS News

Pet Of The Week: Jinx

Cody Hoellerman, the chief community engagement officer at Animal Friends, stops by with Jinx, one of the many kittens that will soon be up for adoption at the shelter. It's kitten season and loving adopters are needed.
