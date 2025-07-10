Furries raise nearly $90,000 for Pittsburgh-area cat rescue

Anthrocon expected to generate nearly $22 million for Pittsburgh businesses, report says

The annual furry convention Anthrocon raised nearly $90,000 for a Pittsburgh-area cat rescue.

Nose 2 Tail Cat Rescue, a volunteer-run no-kill nonprofit based in McDonald, said furries raised more than $89,000.

In a Facebook post, Nose 2 Tail Cat Rescue said getting picked as Anthrocon's official charity is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." They said they worked tirelessly for six months, planning how to make the best of their chance.

"We are beyond proud (and still in a bit of shock) to share that we have raised over $89,000 with more still trickling in. These funds will allow us to continue saving lives, caring for our cats, and building the future we've always dreamed of for Nose 2 Tail," the rescue wrote.

The money will help the rescue care for cats and kittens through its shelter and foster network. Since becoming a nonprofit in 2018, Nose 2 Tail Cat Rescue said it's given homes to over 700 cats.

"To everyone we met: your kindness, creativity, and joy left a mark on our hearts. The furry community showed up for us in a way we'll never forget with huge hearts and even bigger love (and paws!)," Nose 2 Tail Cat Rescue said.

About 19,000 people were expected in Pittsburgh for the annual furry convention over the Fourth of July weekend. Visit Pittsburgh said it was expected to generate nearly $22 million in spending, giving a big boost to local businesses.

Last year, Anthrocon raised a record-breaking $100,000 for Gray Paws Sanctuary, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing senior dogs.

Anthrocon has called Pittsburgh home since 2006.