The annual furry convention, Anthrocon 2025, returns to Pittsburgh this weekend

Downtown Pittsburgh is about to get a little fuzzier.

Anthrocon 2025 has officially kicked off, and organizers say this year's convention is the biggest one yet. The popular furry convention, which celebrates anthropomorphic art and characters, is expected to draw a record-breaking 19,000 attendees over the weekend.

For nearly two decades, Anthrocon has called Pittsburgh home. What started as a unique gathering has grown into a major event that fills hotels, restaurants, and streets with costumed characters, many with tails, paws, and claws.

"There's so much to offer the world, and here we are to put it on display," said Dr. Samuel Conway, Anthrocon's longtime chairman.

The weekend's festivities include a block party, the fursuit parade, and special events like a screening at the Harris Theater. It's all part of what organizers and city leaders describe as a vibrant and inclusive celebration.

"For nearly two decades, we've had the privilege of hosting the celebration of creativity, individuality, and vibrant community spirit," said Jerad Bachar, President and CEO of Visit Pittsburgh.

So, what is a "Furry?"

Still wondering what exactly a "furry" is? It's more than just wearing a cartoon-style suit. For many, it's a form of artistic expression and community.

"Dreamers, we are people who create worlds, creatures, and also things in our minds," said Dr. Conway.

Others say it helps them connect in ways they can't outside of the convention.

"It's a great place for people with social anxiety or who don't make friends very easily to branch out and meet others," said Nelium the Snow Leopard.

"For a lot of people, they're a little shy outside of a suit, so this helps them get out there and be more extroverted," added Zune the Wolf.

How much do these costumes cost participants?

Those fursuits don't come cheap, either.

"Too much," said Zune, when asked about the price. "Mine was $2,500."

Another attendee said theirs cost $4,100 before the pandemic, and prices have only gone up since then.

While it may look like all fun and fur, the economic impact is very real.

VisitPITTSBURGH estimates more than $21 million in visitor spending this weekend alone.

Anthrocon runs through Sunday in and around the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.