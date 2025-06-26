The furries are coming back to Pittsburgh in record numbers for this year's Anthrocon

The furries are coming back to Pittsburgh, with a record 19,000 attendees expected for this year's Anthrocon.

More than 15,000 furries are pre-registered for the event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, VisitPittsburgh said in a press release Thursday. Registration is currently 90% sold out, and more furries are still expected.

Over 12,000 total room nights are booked between 21 partner hotels Downtown, on the North Shore and in Station Square, according to VisitPittsburgh.

The annual convention is expected to generate over $21.7 million in direct visitor spending.

"It doesn't feel like Summer is officially upon us until the fursuiters take to the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh," Andy Ortale, the chief sales officer at VisitPittsburgh, said in a news release. "Every year, we take pride in partnering with Anthrocon organizers to cultivate meaningful community bonds and collaborations that deliver real, enduring benefits to our city."

There's plenty of furry fun on the docket, including the fursuit parade, which will step off at 2 p.m. on July 5 at 10th Street near Fort Duquesne. There will also be a block party on Penn Avenue between 9th and 11th streets from noon until the evening.

What is a furry?

Anthrocon has been celebrating the furry fandom in Pittsburgh since 2006.

What exactly is the furry fandom? Anthrocon explains on its website, saying it's "an artistic and literary genre that is practiced and enjoyed by tens of thousands worldwide. We count among our ranks professional sports mascots, animators, cartoonists, puppeteers, artists, illustrators, and writers, as well as those who simply think that it would be a wonderful thing if animals could walk or talk like we do."

This year's Anthrocon is scheduled from July 3 through July 6. Everyone is welcome, no fursuit required.