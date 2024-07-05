Furries wait in hours-long lines to get into Anthrocon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of people waited for hours in the heat and humidity to get into Pittsburgh's furry convention on Thursday, forcing organizers to close registration lines.

In a social media post at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Anthrocon said the "sheer number" of people in line "exceeded all expectations of growth," resulting in stress on both attendees and staff.

"I waited for two hours in line and it felt like forever," one furry said.

"Considering it was 90 degrees on top of, you know, this," said William Blahut, gesturing to his furry costume, "You get so sweaty and so fatigued that it's insane. And most people who've waited in line didn't even get registered, which is crazy."

Registration reopened at 9 a.m. on Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, but because of issues on Thursday, organizers shifted the set up and made more room for people to sit down and cool off while waiting in line.

Officials said more than 15,000 furries are expected to come to town this week for Anthrocon. VisitPittsburgh said when it's all said and done, the furry convention could bring in $17 million in director visitor spending.

Anthrocon runs through Sunday.