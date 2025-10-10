Pleasant weather expected on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh as weekend rain chances loom

We are still waiting for our first frost in Pittsburgh. Most of the area, including communities like Butler and Cranberry, has already seen its first frost of the season with temperatures dipping below 37 degrees on Thursday.

This means the official end of the 2025 growing season for those communities. Tomatoes are safe for what looks like another week for most places in Allegheny, Washington, & Beaver counties.

For Pittsburgh, our last frost was on April 28th.

That was 165 days ago.

That's more than the average growing season of 154 days. Last year's growing season was 171 days, and with today looking to be the coolest start to the day in over a week, it looks like we have a pretty decent chance to break last year's mark. We are not close to the record 190-day growing seasons' records indicate happened in both 1918 and 1898.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s today, Saturday, and Sunday. While today will be sunny, Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of cloud cover and low rain chances.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - October 10, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for rain comes on Sunday morning and then again on Sunday evening. It does look like the further east you are, the better the chance for rain, but most folks should only expect to see around 0.2" of rain.

Not much.

Possible rain totals through early on Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

Looking way ahead, rain remains elusive for the next week. I do sneak in a chance for rain on Wednesday into Thursday as a cool front slides by, but again, that chance looks low at this point.

Morning temperatures should warm up to near 50 degrees most mornings with highs in the mid to upper 60s most days.

7-day forecast: October 10, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

