Pittsburgh area will see frost advisories due to a Saturday morning chill

Today will be cooler with highs in the low 60s. Bountiful sunshine won't be enough to overcome a cold airmass now in place.

The chilly air will be in place through tomorrow morning, and that is why fairly widespread frost advisories have been issued across our area, with higher elevations along with communities north of Pittsburgh being under the frost advisory for a couple of hours right after sunrise.

Frost is caused by the release of latent heat from plants. Conditions for frost usually occur when skies are clear and temperatures dip below 37°. Calm winds also help heat loss.

Frost watches and warnings in the region on Saturday morning KDKA Weather Center

Frost advisories are only issued during the growing season, a period of time from either late April or early May through October, where frost is not likely to occur.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on May 9, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Getting back to today, highs should hit the low 60s with winds coming out of the north at around 10mph. Skies are already clearing at 4 a.m. this morning, and the clearing will continue through the rest of the morning.

Skies will be sunny for the rest of the weekend. I have noon temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday highs will hit the mid to low 70s.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Mother's Day temperatures have slid back just a little bit with the airmass likely not supporting 80-degree highs. I have highs on Mother's Day now all the way down to 77°.

We should hit the 80s on Monday for highs with sunny skies. Rain chances arrive as soon as we head into Tuesday, with all-day rain possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast: May 9, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

