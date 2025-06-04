Fried Chicken Tenders with Honey Pecan Glaze recipe | Cooking with Rania

This fried chicken recipe is perfect for a summer picnic! Rania Harris is back in the kitchen showing Katie how to make it!

Fried Chicken Tenders with Honey Pecan Glaze

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds chicken tenders (about 18)

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

Unsalted butter

Extra Virgin olive oil

Glaze:

1 cup butter

¾ cup honey

¾ cup coarsely chopped pecans

Directions:

Combine the flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water in another shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in another shallow bowl. Dredge the chicken tenders on both sides in the flour mixture, then dip both sides into the egg mixture and roll in the bread crumbs, pressing lightly to coat.

Heat 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large sauté pan and cook the chicken tenders on medium-low heat for about 3 minutes on each side, until just cooked through. Don't crowd the pan. Add more butter and oil and cook the rest of the chicken tenders.

Glaze:

Melt butter in heavy small saucepan over low heat. Stir in honey and bring to boil. Add pecans and simmer for 15 minutes.

Arrange fried chicken tenders on platter. Pour glaze over the hot chicken. Serve immediately.