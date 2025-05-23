Light rain possible with most of the day in Pittsburgh looking dry

Looking at today's forecast, light rain is possible, but most of your day will be dry.

It's going to be cool, with highs only hitting the mid-50s today. It'll be breezy as well. You'll want to bundle up if you're stuck outside.

Things will improve for the rest of your holiday weekend.

Memorial Day Forecast KDKA Weather Center

Highs on Saturday will hit the low 60s. Sunday highs will hit the mid to upper 60s, with highs near 70 on Memorial Day. I have just an isolated 20 percent rain chance for each of those days.

7-day forecast: May 23, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Three tornadoes touch down in Western Pennsylvania

Yesterday saw the confirmation of three tornadoes occurring on Wednesday evening. Two of the confirmed tornadoes occurred in Butler County. That's rare, as the last time the county had seen tornadoes was in 2001.

The other confirmed tornado occurred in Washington County.

Location of the nine confirmed tornadoes in western Pennsylvania so far this year. KDKA Weather Center

The Washington County tornado was the most powerful, reaching an EF-1 with estimated peak winds hitting 90mph. This tornado stayed on the ground a while, with damage clear along a path of 14.5 miles. The maximum width was 200 yards, so think two football field lengths.

The storm's damage started in Allison Park and continued through Finleyville. The tornado stayed on the ground for around 24 minutes. It was powerful enough to displace a large metal porch.

Both of the Butler County tornadoes were smaller, with the Northvue twister rated as an EF-0 & staying on the ground just 0.35 miles. The width was impressive, though for being so brief, with the width estimated at 160 yards. It stayed on the ground for less than five minutes.

This was the storm that was caught lifting a roof off the Center Township salt dome.

The second Butler County tornado stayed on the ground just a quarter of a mile but was the 'largest' tornado of the day with a width of 210 yards. It impacted the community of Jamisonville, with damage occurring along Mack Road. For Butler County, records show a total of just 28 tornadoes occurring in the county since 1888.

