National Weather Services surveys damage in Butler County following confirmed tornado

The National Weather Service is out surveying damage in Butler County after Wednesday night's confirmed tornado.

It took just a few seconds, and now? Strewn-out wood and nails that stick out remain, along with roofing on the ground.

It's the result of that tornado ripping the roof off a salt barn.

"The roof being blown off of this building was really impressive," NWS Pittsburgh Meteorologist Fred McMullen said.

The National Weather Service spent Thursday morning surveying the scattered salt barn.

"We're out here really today to determine the – really the data from the tornado…"

McMullen and his colleagues combed through the scene, documenting pictures.

"We're looking out here to see how long the track was, how wide it was – and then the max intensity winds that we saw from this storm last night," he said.

This is the 7th confirmed tornado in the National Weather Service's 35-county Pittsburgh region this year.

That region includes parts of Eastern Ohio and West Virginia.

McMullen said that usually, the region averages six tornadoes.

"We are tracking above average," he said.

The National Weather Service already said last night that the damage was, in fact, from a tornado.

It is interesting, considering the sight around the salt barn, though.

"We don't see a lot of damage outside the building here, too," he said.

The National Weather Service was able to use video to make that confirmation.

"We got video from security cameras – where we wouldn't have had this maybe five, 10 years ago," McMullen said. "…it's really cool to leverage technology to really help us determine what it was and how things transpired last night."

The team from the National Weather Service that came out to Center Township also surveyed damage in West Sunbury on Thursday.

We're told findings from the Butler County storm damage should come Thursday morning, while findings from other parts of the region, like Washington and Allegheny counties, should come later this afternoon.