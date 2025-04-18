Pittsburgh's high temperatures reach the 80s on Friday, Easter won't be as warm

The day will start off with overcast skies.

I have temperatures going from the 40s this morning to the 60s by 8 a.m., I have us in the 70s by 10 a.m. Most of the afternoon will see temperatures right at 80 degrees. Afternoon skies will be partly cloudy with a brief shower chance for folks north of I-80 coming through after 3 p.m. The record high for today is 90°.

Looking at the rest of your Easter weekend, Saturday will see highs in the 70s, but we will see a cool front sweep through during the day. This will bring us a chance to see storms with large hail possible.

Other things like strong straight-line wind and maybe even a tornado can't be ruled out. It looks like we will see a couple of chances for storms to quickly race through, so keep an eye on the radar if going off the beaten path.

Your holiday weekend is getting off to a hot start with highs hitting the low 80s today. I have Pittsburgh hitting 82 for today's high.

The truly impressive part of today is that morning lows briefly dipped to the 40s in many places. This means a spread of nearly 40 degrees from the coolest part of the day to the hottest part of the day.

That's impressive.

Easter won't be as warm as either today or Saturday, with highs just hitting the mid-60s. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday, so you'll want to grab your light jacket if heading to a sunrise service. Drizzle and maybe even a passing shower will be possible during the morning hours.

The afternoon looks dry but overcast.

There are certainly going to be some damp easter eggs being collected.

