Where to find parking, pick-up, and more at the new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal

It's day three of operations at the new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal, and while travelers are getting used to the new digs, there are still plenty of questions from travelers about the specifics in this new space.

Generally speaking, the questions are mainly about where to find things that we took for granted in the former terminal.

Does the new terminal in Pittsburgh have a "Cell Phone" lot?

Let's start with the biggest question: Does Pittsburgh International Airport have a cell phone lot?

There is one, but in Pittsburgh it's now called a "Free Wait Lot."

"You're coming off the Parkway West, [just] follow the signs," said Bob Kerlik, the airport's vice president of media relations. "You'll see it says free wait lot. They're black and white signs, and it's right off to the left."

Kerlik said that you'll have to take a ticket, but the first hour is free. He also added that if you expect to be there longer, just go out, do a loop, and you can get right back in.

Where is the less expensive parking at Pittsburgh International?

Just past the entrance to the Free Wait Lots is the entrance to the shuttle lots - otherwise known as the cheap parking. That's where you must take the free shuttle to the new terminal.

This gets into another concern that travelers flying out of Pittsburgh have in the shadow of the new terminal's opening - more walking.

"The walking distances really are comparable to what we saw in the old terminal," Kerlik said.

Kerlik's rationale for that statement is that the long walk from the parking lots is being replaced by the new shuttles.

"They'll drop you off right at the curb," he said.

Where are the accessible entrances?

Meanwhile, other travelers are wondering about wheelchair access and availability at the new terminal.

"When you're buying your ticket online, the airlines have a space that says special needs, special services, etc, and that's how you book your wheelchair," Kerlik said.

Along with the online booking, there are plenty of wheelchairs around the ticketing area.

"If you need one at the curb, you specify that when you're buying your ticket," he added.

What about arrivals and departures?

A note about the "ups and downs" when you come out of the tunnel from TSA into airside: you are a level above the gates, and you must use an escalator or elevator down one level. Once you're there, you will easily recognize the airside mall and X wings to the revamped gates.

When you arrive back home, you'll walk down the hall, past the food court, and through what used to be TGI Friday's, up a short escalator, through the security doors, past Franco Harris' temporary home, and on to the new baggage claim area.

"If you just want to come up and park right next to the terminal to meet someone at baggage claim, there are incremental rates for just a couple of dollars," Kerlik said. "You can park in the terminal lot or the terminal garage; you do not have to pay the full day rate."

In the garage, it's $4 for 15 minutes, then it goes up $2 every 15 minutes, so in total, it's $10/hour. The outdoor terminal lot will cost you $6.

The best way to save money on parking is to book your parking at least a week in advance and stay away for that length of time.