Friends, family remember woman killed in Fort Duquesne Bridge crash

Just over a week after a deadly crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge, community members gathered together Friday to remember one of the victims.

A celebration of life was held at Smitty's Place in McKeesport in honor of Danielle Jackman, who was a cook at the bar and grill since it opened in January.

"Whenever we were opening up the business, she was the first person that came to mind. She was creative, and she did whatever she could to give," David Faynor said, the owner of Smitty's Place.

Faynor organized the candlelight vigil.

"It's the first week without her, so I worked in the kitchen on Monday. She usually worked on Tuesday. I was here on Tuesday night. It was just, there was a void," Faynor said.

Faynor said he's known Jackman for 14 years.

Dozens of her family and friends attended the candlelight vigil, sharing memories of Jackman and the love she shared with so many.

"We didn't realize the reach that Danielle had. We knew how good of a person she was, but the amount of people that she touched through her career and through her personal life was more than most of us understood," Kevin Jackman said, Danielle's brother.

Jackman was one of seven siblings. Her brother told KDKA-TV that she always gave her time, energy, and support to her family and friends.

"Unselfishly, she made it to everything family-related, whether it be nephews' baseball games or our niece's birthday party," Kevin Jackman said.

"She was my confidant in the family. Every time something went wrong, she was my phone call," Nicole Jackman said, Danielle's sister-in-law.

Many in attendance also wore black-and-gold Pirates, Steelers, or Penguins gear in her memory, remembering a woman whose passion for Pittsburgh sports was only matched by her love for the people around her.

"She loved all the Pittsburgh sports teams, loved them, loved her family, loved cooking," Faynor said.

Her family said her impact reached far beyond her inner circle.

"Somebody I work with today had come up to me and said, 'Kevin, was that your sister?' And I said yes, and she said, 'She was my ARD counselor, and she was absolutely amazing.' So, I thought that was beautiful," Kevin Jackman said.

"Danny was just awesome. She had a hell of an arm for a third baseman. She was a hell of a chef in a kitchen," Walter Remcheck said, Jackman's friend of 20 years and roommate.

While many continue to grieve her loss, they said the love Jackman shared and the lives she touched will leave an unforgettable mark on their hearts forever.

"She made it a point to be part of everybody's life as much as she possibly could be, and going forward, I'm hoping to emulate that," Kevin Jackman said.

An investigation into the crash, including the cause, is ongoing.