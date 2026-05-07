Community mourns 2 killed in crash near Fort Duquesne Bridge

As police continue to investigate the crash near the Fort Duquesne Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, community members are mourning the two people killed.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said five vehicles were involved in the crash on the ramp from Route 65, and an SUV driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood flipped over the bridge deck near Acrisure Stadium, landing on Reedsdale Street below. Authorities said 58-year-old Danielle Jackman of Churchill was extricated from her car with the "jaws of life" and was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Nearly a dozen other people were involved in the crash, but no one else was injured, officials said.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Mercy, a behavioral health clinic located on Reedsdale Street, confirmed that Jackman was an employee and offered "thoughts and prayers" to her family and friends.

Smitty's Place in McKeesport, where Jackman worked every Sunday and Tuesday, said she'll be remembered for "her kindness, her humor, her creativity in the kitchen and the impact she made on everyone fortunate enough to know her." The bar said she also spent eight years cooking part-time at Dukes Rodi Lounge in Penn Hills.

One of Smith's family members said his cousin, who worked as a flagger, was a dad and grandfather. He said Smith had just dropped off a coworker and was headed home to his place in the West End.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the collision investigation unit will work to piece together what happened, with the Pittsburgh police chief calling it a "pretty complex scene."