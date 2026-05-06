2 killed after multi-vehicle crash sends car off ramp near Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh

Two people are dead after five vehicles were involved in a crash near the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh, sending one of the cars down onto the road below on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area ahead of rush hour.

PennDOT says southbound Route 65 is closed at the ramp to the Fort Duquesne Bridge. Drivers can use the left-hand lane to northbound Route 28/north I-279, but PennDOT is urging drivers to use other routes.

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on a ramp to the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh, snarling traffic ahead of rush hour. (Photo: KDKA)

One of the cars involved flipped off the bridge and landed on Reedsdale Street on the North Side near Acrisure Stadium, authorities said. A person in that car died, and another person who was taken into the hospital in critical condition later died, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said. No one else was injured in the crash, which happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities didn't say what led up to the crash, but Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando said he believes it takes a lot of speed to go over a bridge.

"We're very early in the investigation, so I don't want to speculate, but we all know it takes a pretty significant amount of speed and force to flip over a bridge deck," Lando said. "I drive this route home every day, people are constantly flying by me on my way home, so please, just slow down. We want people to get home safely."

Crash snarls traffic ahead of rush hour

Lando said the crash is a "pretty complex scene" that's causing "significant backups." The ramp from Route 65 into the city is expected to be closed for hours while authorities investigate and clean up.

Cruz said the collision investigation unit will try to recreate the crash and learn more.

"Really a tragic scene here today at rush hour, probably lots of witnesses having to see this heartbreaking scene," Cruz said.