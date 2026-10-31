Former Woodland Hills superintendent files appeal, asks to be reinstated after firing

The former superintendent of the Woodland Hills School District is trying to get his job back, KDKA-TV has learned.

In August, the Woodland Hills School Board voted to fire Joe Maluchnik following allegations of gender-based discrimination and harassment.

Maluchnik has now filed an appeal, saying that the school board's findings are not supported by substantial evidence. He is asking to be reinstated for the remainder of his contract and asking for back pay from when he was first put on unpaid leave in March.

The district said that the allegations in the appeal are without merit and will continue to defend the board's decision.

Woodland Hills superintendent mysteriously placed on leave

In November 2025, it was learned that the district had mysteriously put Maluchnik on leave.

At the time, questions swirled within the community about why the man they hired to lead the district just a few months earlier was suddenly placed on leave.

Those questions reached state Rep. Abigail Salisbury.

"They feel that their taxpayer dollars are funding two superintendent salaries, and there have been public accusations by some members of the school board, as well as members of the general community, about the way Woodland Hills school dollars may have been spent," Salisbury said.

About a month later, one school board member claimed it was because Maluchnik questioned past financial practices within the district.

"I believe wholeheartedly the superintendent is a whistleblower," said board member Darnika Reed at the time.

KDKA-TV learned that shortly after being named superintendent, Maluchnik raised concerns about several contracts, including a multimillion-dollar contract to renovate Edgewood Elementary STEAM Academy.

Investigation into Woodland Hills superintendent concludes

In February, the school board completed its investigation of Maluchnik, and it was related to his interaction with at least one female employee.

It was also discovered that Maluchnik's former school district was expected to settle with a female employee who accused him of sex discrimination.

After months of questions and speculation, the board president spoke up.

"Take my word for it," Woodland Hills school board vice president Karen Lyons said. "There will be something that will come to the fore that will squash all of this and put it all to rest, and then no one will have anything to say."

Ultimately, at the conclusion of the investigation, the board recommended terminating Maluchnik. The investigation found that he engaged in sex discrimination and harassed multiple female employees.

Woodland Hills school board votes to fire superintendent

Finally, in August, the Woodland Hills school board voted to terminate Maluchnik.

In a 5-to-4 vote, which followed a series of emotional hearings, the decision was made.

However, the crowds during the hearing were overwhelmingly in support of Maluchnik.

"I feel extremely disappointed, frustrated, mad as a hornet," Sara Raszwski, a parent who had testified in support of Maluchnik, said. "To punish a man who just wanted to make this a better place and fulfill his life's purpose, they have no idea what they've done."

A 10th-grade student in the district who was at the hearings said the adults were acting like children.

"We want Dr. Maluchnik back," he said. "What you are accusing him of is honestly a joke."

However, board President Karen Lyons made her case prior to the vote.

"This vote is not about revenge. It's not about politics. It's about responsibility. You can laugh and scream, you can do whatever makes you feel is right, but I'll do what I feel is right," Lyons said.