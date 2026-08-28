Woodland Hills school board votes to fire superintendent

The Woodland Hills school board voted on Friday to formally terminate Superintendent Joe Maluchnik's contract, ending a months-long saga in the troubled district, at least for now.

The 5-to-4 vote followed a series of appeal hearings where the school board heard testimony and evidence, along with arguments from their own lawyer and a lawyer representing Maluchnik, who had been accused of engaging in gender-based discrimination and harassment, among other things. He denied it and requested the public hearing.

The crowds during the hearings were overwhelmingly in support of Maluchnik and grew heated at times.

"I feel extremely disappointed, frustrated, mad as a hornet," Sara Raszwski, a parent who had testified in support of Maluchnik, said Friday. "To punish a man who just wanted to make this a better place and fulfill his life's purpose, they have no idea what they've done."

Ahead of the vote, a 10th grade student said the board was acting like third graders.

"We want Dr. Maluchnik back," he said. "What you are accusing him of is honestly a joke."

Charges against Maluchnik included neglect of duty, incompetency and intemperance. Maluchnik's lawyer had argued several people engaged in a concerted effort to smear his reputation based on feelings and suspicions. The lawyer said Maluchnik was hired to establish credibility, but some staff weren't on board.

"If he decides to take this to court, I have no doubt he'll win millions of dollars," one parent said at Friday's meeting.

"The board absolutely made the wrong decision," board member Darnika Reed said. "Their decision could bankrupt our district."

She grew emotional as board members previewed their votes during Friday's meeting, saying she was tired of how the same thing keeps happening each election.

"We keep getting people up here who do not care about these kids," Reed said. "They're here for their own agenda. This is nothing more than a scam."

Just a few speakers during public comment spoke against Maluchnik or in support of the majority of the board.

"Why would any employer continue employing someone with a documented record of harassing people?" one woman asked. "Decide on the record, not on the noise."

Board President Karen Lyons spoke ahead of the vote.

"This vote is not about revenge. It's not about politics. It's about responsibility. You can laugh and scream, you can do whatever makes you feel is right, but I'll do what I feel is right," Lyons said.

One of the votes against Maluchnik came from Terri Lawson. She'd been charged with felonies relating to her role as Rankin Borough's manager. She was allowed to complete a pretrial diversion program, according to her lawyer Phil Dilucente.

He added that she plans to resign soon, saying this follows a failed attempt by parents to force her to resign through the courts.

Multiple people who spoke at Friday's meeting said she should not have been allowed to vote. Had she not voted, Maluchnik could still have his job.