Former Wilkins Township Fire Chief arrested for sexual exploitation of children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Disturbing new details have emerged in the case of Frank Derzak.

The criminal complaint provided to KDKA reveals details about the abuse that investigators say took place at his home.

He has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and child endangerment.

According to investigators, Derzak inappropriately touched a young boy at his home and would even bribe him with gifts.

They also said that Derzak took a picture of the boy naked. They said this abuse happened multiple times and started several months ago.

It was just a few days ago when the once fire chief in Wilkins Township was reported missing by a family member.

They said that for about a day, he was traveling around Allegheny, Somerset, Westmoreland, and Butler counties.

He is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.