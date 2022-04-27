Allegheny County man wanted for sexual exploitation of children and other crimes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County police are searching for a man facing a lengthy list of charges.

Frank M. Derzak, 59, of Wilkins Township, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, sexual exploitation of children and indecent assault, according to the authorities.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

The man was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, county police said Wednesday in a release. Derzak is known to operate a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with registration DA4G96.

His vehicle was last seen in Lower Burrell on Wednesday morning, but he has been traveling around Allegheny, Somerset, Westmoreland, and Butler counties over the last 24 hours, police said.

The Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Frank M.... Posted by Allegheny County Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.