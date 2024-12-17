Former Uniontown treasurer sentenced to jail for stealing more than $100K of taxpayer funds for gambling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former Uniontown treasurer could spend up to 10 years in jail after she was found guilty of stealing more than $100,000 of taxpayer funds to spend on gambling.

A jury convicted Antoinette Hodge in November of several counts, including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, misapplication of entrusted property and perjury. Hodge was sentenced to 21 to 120 months in prison plus fines, according to the Fayette County District Attorney's Office.

Hodge was elected to serve as Uniontown's treasurer in 2019. Her main responsibility was to collect and deposit all cash and checks received by the tax office, but between 2020 and 2021, prosecutors allege she took the money for herself.

According to testimony during the trial, prosecutors said Hodge failed to deposit more than $106,000 in cash, instead using it for personal expenses. Investigators said Hodge gambled the money, spending more than $1,500 a day on lottery games.

"The defendant was elected to a position of trust in her community. She abused that trust and defrauded taxpayers for her own gain," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a press release when Hodge was convicted last month. "Prosecuting these crimes is vital to maintaining the integrity of local government. My office will continue to protect taxpayers and ensure that any individual who tries to abuse their position will face the consequences of their actions."

Hodge is also accused of stealing more than $112,000 when she was a chairperson for the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association, which is affiliated with 27 Baptist churches throughout Fayette, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.