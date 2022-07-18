Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer retires from football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has announced his retirement from football.

Ryan Switzer is hanging up his cleats after a five-year NFL career, he announced Monday on social media. Switzer said that due to a recent injury, he can't "meet the physical demands of the game."

"Although my playing days are over, I'm looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I've accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching," he said in a social media post.

A new beginning. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/btReNDUyRJ — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 18, 2022

Switzer spent the last two years with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad but did not appear in any games. Before that, he spent two years in Pittsburgh, including a breakout 2018 season where he caught 36 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown, all career highs. He also had the best season of his career as a special-teams player.

Switzer was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout college career at North Carolina.